Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Chris Woakes & Jake Ball free to play in T20 Blast

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow helped Yorkshire to their only County Championship victory of the season so far with a home win over Surrey

England batsmen Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root have been made available to play for Yorkshire in Friday's T20 Blast match against Lancashire.

The duo helped England complete a Test series win over Sri Lanka on Monday.

Chris Woakes, who played in the second Test at Durham, and Jake Ball - who was included in the squad for the first two Tests - have also been made available.

They will be in contention to play for Birmingham Bears and Notts Outlaws respectively.

All-rounder Woakes can feature for the Bears against Durham at Edgbaston on Friday, while bowler Ball can play in two T20 games and a One-Day Cup fixture against Northants on 6 June.

Yorkshire lost their first T20 game of the season to Leicestershire on 27 May.