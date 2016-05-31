Jason Gillespie: Yorkshire coach not interested in Cricket Australia role

Jason Gillespie was appointed Yorkshire coach in November 2011

Yorkshire coach Jason Gillespie has confirmed that he will not be leaving to take a role with Cricket Australia.

The 41-year-old Australian has led Yorkshire to back-to-back County Championship titles and had been linked with a position in his home country.

The former Test bowler revealed he had met with Australia coach Darren Lehmann but had not been offered a job.

"I informed him I wouldn't be applying for a role so we can end the speculation," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"I was not offered a job and I have made it very clear that I would not be applying for any role with Cricket Australia."

He added: "Darren had mentioned on radio in Australia that he'd be keen to get me back into the system over there.

"I was always going to catch up with Darren when he was over here because he's one of my best mates but I got stuck into him a bit because he didn't need to mention my name on the radio."

Gillespie, who has lost just four of his 69 County Championship matches as Yorkshire coach, also has a role with Big Bash side Adelaide Strikers.

But he said his family commitments would make taking a job with a national side a difficult proposition.

"It's well known I have a young family and the consideration is do I want to be away from home for 250-plus nights a year? At this point in my life I am not prepared to be away from my family for that kind of time," he said.

"I'm a young coach and I have a lot to learn."