T20 Blast: Essex beat Glamorgan by seven wickets to ruin Dale Steyn debut

Dale Steyn has played 42 T20 internationals for South Africa

NatWest T20 Blast, Essex Eagles beat Glamorgan Glamorgan 140/6 (20 overs): Donald 51, Ingram 26, Bopara 2-18. Essex Eagles 143/3 (16.2 overs): Ryder 42, Westley 41.

South African paceman Dale Steyn's debut for Glamorgan ended in defeat as New Zealand's Jesse Ryder hit 42 to help Essex on the road to victory.

Essex cruised to their modest target of 141 in the 17th over.

Glamorgan managed 140-6 after a poor start, with teenager Aneurin Donald hitting 51 off 38 balls in their only significant innings.

The experienced Ravi Bopara and David Masters conceded just 18 runs each in their four-over spells.

Donald's half-century was his first in the competition, sharing a 56-run stand for the third wicket with Colin Ingram (26).

But Glamorgan lost momentum as they lost wickets regularly, with only Chris Cooke (23 not out) adding late runs.

Steyn saw Bopara dropped off his first ball but then conceded a volley of boundaries to Ryder in his second over.

When Ryder was caught off Dean Cosker, Tom Westley took over the initiative with 41 off 29 balls and Essex were comfortable victors.

Glamorgan now face Hampshire on Friday 3 June, with Essex away to Somerset on the same night.

Glamorgan bowler Dale Steyn told BBC Wales Sport: "You saw the first ball go straight at slip, it's a different way if that's taken and the night can change quite quickly then.

"Unlucky tonight, but happy to get out there and get the cobwebs out. It would have been nice to win but we were probably 20-30 runs short with the bat.

"It's always difficult to rock up on a Sunday and play your first game on a Wednesday, it's finding your feet quickly and hopefully Friday night will be a lot better."

Essex captain Ravi Bopara said: "In the first game we had Surrey 80 for six and should probably have closed it out, but the bowlers showed up today big-time.

"140 is not easy to chase but the way Jesse played upfront really took the game away from Glamorgan.

"Dale Steyn's a world-class bowler and he'll always be a threat, but if you go out with that in your mind you don't play your own game, you've got to concentrate on your own strengths."