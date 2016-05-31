Zimbabwe replace Dav Whatmore with Makhaya Ntini

From the section

Ntini was appointed as Whatmore's assistant in January 2016

Zimbabwe have sacked coach Dav Whatmore as coach and put ex-South Africa bowler Makhaya Ntini in temporary charge.

Hamilton Masakadza has also been dismissed as captain following a review of the team's performance at the World Twenty20 earlier this year.

Zimbabwe failed to progress beyond the preliminary group stage at the tournament in India.

Former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener will also become the team's batting coach on a two-year deal.

Graeme Cremer will take over from Masakadza as captain on an interim basis.

Zimbabwe's cricket board has made the moves as they prepare to host India in a five-match limited overs contest.