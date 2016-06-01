Lydia Greenway: England women's batter retires from international duty

Lydia Greenway made her England debut in the first Women’s Ashes Test against Australia in 2003

England batter Lydia Greenway has retired from international cricket.

The 30-year-old, who played 14 Tests, 126 one-day internationals and 85 Twenty20s, won two World Cups and four Ashes series in a 13-year career.

She said: "It's time to take a step back, allowing the next generation of players to develop on the world stage."

During discussions with coach Mark Robinson, Greenaway said "it became clear that my involvement with the England team might be limited".

England captain Charlotte Edwards, 36, retired from international cricket in May after 20 years in the side.

A middle-order batter, Greenway scored 4,108 runs in international cricket and is regarded as one of the best fielders in the game, taking 121 catches.

She will continue to play for Southern Vipers in the inaugural domestic Super League this summer, and for Kent in the Women's One-Day Championship.