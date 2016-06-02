Andre Russell: Nottinghamshire set to sign West indies all-rounder for T20 Blast

Andre Russell has been a regular for the West Indies in white-ball cricket

Nottinghamshire are set to complete the short-term signing of West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell for the T20 Blast, reports BBC Radio Nottingham.

Notts first showed their interest in February and want the 28-year-old to join before he plays in the Caribbean Premier League in July.

Director of cricket Mick Newell said the paperwork still needs sorting out.

"We haven't quite got over the line, but we are hopeful he will play some cricket for us in June," added Newell.

"It is getting complicated to sign players with visas, availability and work permits, but we are still trying to get him and are hoping we will get a number of games out of him."

Russell has 41 Twenty20 international caps and played Twenty20 cricket for Worcestershire in 2013.

Meanwhile, Newell was unhappy with his side's bowling display in the 66-run defeat against Durham in the T20 Blast on Wednesday.

The Outlaws have now lost both of their fixtures in the shortest form of the game so far this season.

"We have been very ordinary through large parts of the game," said Newell. "For the first 15 or 16 overs we did quite well with the ball. Samit Patel was outstanding and Luke Fletcher did okay, but a lot of the other bowling was very, very poor. The skill levels were off the pace.

"The bowlers who normally deliver for us at the end haven't done it."