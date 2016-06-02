Scott Borthwick: Durham form the priority and trigger for future England hopes

  • From the section Cricket

Media playback is not supported on this device

Durham form key to England - Borthwick

Durham all-rounder Scott Borthwick says all he can do is maintain good performances for his county amid speculation about an England call-up.

Former England paceman Bob Willis has talked up Borthwick's talents, and head coach Trevor Bayliss has also referenced his impressive county form.

Borthwick, 26, has five first-class centuries to his name so far in 2016.

"It's not up to me," Borthwick told BBC Look North. "All I can do is keep putting in performances for Durham."

He added: "Hopefully if it [a call-up] does come I'll be ready."

The emergence of Borthwick as a batting threat has been a progressive one, having initially emerged as a spinner before his climb up the order with Durham.

His one Test appearance for England came in the 2013-14 Ashes series, while his two one-day games for the national side were in 2011.

"Stats and results have shown that I'm a batsman who bowls leg spin, batting at three I'm more of a batsman," Borthwick added.

"The way we have set our bowling attack the last few years has been with the four seamers with me as the part time leggie."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story