Scott Borthwick: Durham form the priority and trigger for future England hopes

Durham form key to England - Borthwick

Durham all-rounder Scott Borthwick says all he can do is maintain good performances for his county amid speculation about an England call-up.

Former England paceman Bob Willis has talked up Borthwick's talents, and head coach Trevor Bayliss has also referenced his impressive county form.

Borthwick, 26, has five first-class centuries to his name so far in 2016.

"It's not up to me," Borthwick told BBC Look North. "All I can do is keep putting in performances for Durham."

He added: "Hopefully if it [a call-up] does come I'll be ready."

The emergence of Borthwick as a batting threat has been a progressive one, having initially emerged as a spinner before his climb up the order with Durham.

His one Test appearance for England came in the 2013-14 Ashes series, while his two one-day games for the national side were in 2011.

"Stats and results have shown that I'm a batsman who bowls leg spin, batting at three I'm more of a batsman," Borthwick added.

"The way we have set our bowling attack the last few years has been with the four seamers with me as the part time leggie."