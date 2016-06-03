T20 Blast: Glamorgan beat Hampshire by five wickets

Michael Hogan celebrates one of his four wickets against Hampshire

T20 Blast -Glamorgan beat Hampshire by 5 wickets Hampshire 141 (18.3 ov) Wheater 39, Afridi 32; Hogan 4-28, Steyn 3-22. Glamorgan 143-5 (16.1 ov) Donald 55, Ingram 43; Dawson 2-15.

Extraordinary hitting by Aneurin Donald and Colin Ingram in a third-wicket stand of 94 in 8.3 overs steered Glamorgan to a 5-wicket victory.

Liam Dawson's spin delayed the charge before Chris Cooke took them home.

Adam Wheater top-scored with 39 in the visitors' 141 with Shahid Afridi smashing 32 off 20 balls.

But the visitors fell away as Michael Hogan claimed four wickets, Dean Cosker bowled tightly, and Dale Steyn blew away the tail.

Donald's innings of 55 in 27 balls included eight fours and two sixes, improving on his previous best of 51 against Essex two days previously.

Glamorgan batsman Aneurin Donald told BBC Wales Sport:

"I hit them really well from the start, it's always nice to get off to a flier because it takes the pressure off you and having Colin hit them that well at the other end is always helpful.

"I should have been 70 not out but it's nice to be hitting it this well and hopefully I can really push on now.

"We did well to restrict them, the guys bowled really well especially Michael (Hogan) and nice to see Dale (Steyn) on the board."

Hamsphire captain James Vince told BBC Radio Solent:

"Against Kent we probably weren't at our best and tonight we're disappointed to be bowled out inside 20 overs.

"We want to be positive but we need to be smarter with bat and ball and hopefully we'll string some wins together.

"We were reasonably placed coming towards the end of the powerplay, but there was a lack of smartness in the middle overs. We had the odd partnership but nothing to put them on the back foot."