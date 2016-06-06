Minor Counties: Cornwall start with innings win over Oxfordshire

Andrew Libby took six wickets on his Minor Counties Championship return as Cornwall swept to an innings-and-59-run win over Oxfordshire at St Austell.

Batting first, Brad Wadlan hit 191 from 189 balls as hosts Cornwall posted 349.

Liam Redrup took 4-52 as Oxfordshire were skittled for 144 and forced to follow on, still 205 runs behind.

They fared no better second time around as left-armer Libby posted figures of 6-42 to seal Cornwall's first innings victory for 11 years.

Playing on his home pitch, it was his first Minor Counties Western Division appearance since 2012, when Cornwall won the title.

He was assisted by former Essex all-rounder Greg Smith, who took four wickets to help secure victory with a day to spare.

Libby also contributed 39 with the bat in a ninth-wicket first-innings partnership with Wadlan.

Cornwall took 24 points from the match, their first of the season in the three-day format.