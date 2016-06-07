Unicorns Championship Western Division: Wales defeat Devon by seven wickets

Unicorns Championship Western Division Wales 295 & 54-3: Ansell 23 Devon 261 & 87: Dart 37; Davies 5-26 Wales won by seven wickets; Wales 23 pts, Devon 6 pts Scorecard (external link)

Wales inflicted a heavy seven-wicket defeat on Devon in both side's first Unicorns Championship Western Division match of the season.

The game looked in the balance when Wales scored 295 after Devon made 261 to take a 34-run first-innings lead.

But Devon were out for just 87 in their second innings, thanks to Nick Davies' 5-26, leaving Wales a target of 53.

And despite the loss of three wickets, Gareth Ansell (23 no) and Steffan Roberts (21 no) led them home.

