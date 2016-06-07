Michael Lumb: Notts batsman expects more big scores after record-breaking game

Michael Lumb scored just nine runs in List A cricket last season, having been limited to just two games by injury

Nottinghamshire batsman Michael Lumb expects more "big scores" in the One-Day Cup after his side's record win over Northants at Trent Bridge.

Lumb and Riki Wessels shared a 342-run opening stand as Notts made 445-8 on Monday, with Northants 425 all out.

The combined total of 870 runs broke a 14-year-old record for the most scored in a 50-over fixture in England.

"There's no fear now with the advent of Twenty20 and how guys hit the ball, they take the ropes on," Lumb said.

"It's credit to the guys' skills and the batsmen's skills and the bowlers' skills and the way the game's progressing, but it was an unbelievable game.

"You look at the scores around the country and 300 is kind of par and we got a bit more, but the way the game's going with these Powerplays, there's going to be some big scores this summer."

'Stars aligned' for Notts

Michael Lumb (left) and Riki Wessels (right) both made career-best totals in List A cricket on Monday

Lumb struck 184 runs from 150 balls as he made his first century in limited-overs cricket since hitting 106 on his one-day international debut for England against West Indies in February 2014.

The 36-year-old was supported by Wessels' 146 from 97 deliveries, before both batsmen were dismissed within three overs.

"It's one of those funny things, some days you walk out there and the stars align and you have a day out, and it seemed to be like that for me and Riki," Lumb told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"We got a big partnership and that's what we try to do and get the team off to a good start.

"It just kept on going and going, so when those days happen they're quite special."

'Glorious runners-up' take pride

Northants head coach David Ripley also paid tribute to his team's efforts at Trent Bridge, having fallen narrowly short of their target despite Rory Kleinveldt's 128 from 63 balls.

"It was a great run chase from us. I don't think we've had such a dangerous score that's been put in front of us and come so close," he said.

"There's areas with the ball that maybe we need to dig deeper, but we're proud of our efforts. There's a lot of guys that have put in a lot of hard work in for us to get within touching distance of that target."

Richard Levi batted despite his shoulder injury, but was last man out with Northants needing 21 to win from 11 balls

Northants' hopes of completing an unlikely chase were hurt when former South Africa batman Richard Levi suffered a shoulder injury, with the 28-year-old eventually coming in at number 11.

"I was petrified Richard was going to have more damage - but having got that close he wheeled himself out there," Ripley continued.

"When we got to within 50 runs we started talking about it as he had his arm in a sling.

"Our hope was he'd be in with Graeme White or Rory Kleinveldt and he could just block and hold an end up, but when he was left with Ben Sanderson he had to try to play a hand himself.

"No-one quite likes glorious runners up for too long but I think we can take a bit of heart from that effort tonight."

Records smashed at Trent Bridge

Lumb and Wessels' 342-run partnership was the highest in one-day cricket in England, beating Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Davrid's previous best of 324 for India against Sri Lanka at the 1999 World Cup.

Highest Notts partnership in one-day cricket, breaking Lumb and Alex Hales' old record of 217 set at Middlesex in 2014.

Aggregate run total of 870 surpassed the previous record of 867 runs set by Surrey and Glamorgan at The Oval in 2002.

Lumb's 184 is Notts' highest one-day cricket score, beating Paul Johnson's 167 not out against Kent in 1993.

Lumb's knock was also the highest score in a List A game against Northants, bettering Ian Botham's 175 not out for Somerset.

