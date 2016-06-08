Day-night Test: Australia & South Africa agree on November match

Australia beat New Zealand by three wickets in the inaugural day-night Test last year

South Africa have agreed to play Australia in a day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval in November.

It will be the second pink-ball Test at the venue, following last November's game between Australia and New Zealand.

The South Africa players reportedly had concerns over the ball's visibility after hearing feedback from Australia players who featured in that match.

Australia will also play a day-night Test against Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane starting on 15 December.

New Zealand hope to play a day-night Test as part of England's tour in early 2018.