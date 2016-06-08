James Taylor: Former England batsman has operation for heart condition

Media playback is not supported on this device Taylor on life after cricket

James Taylor has had an operation to fit an internal defibrillator as part of the treatment for a heart condition that ended his professional career.

The former England batsman was forced to retire in April at the age of 26.

He was diagnosed with Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy (ARVC), similar to the condition which affected footballer Fabrice Muamba.

"At the bottom of a very steep hill, I can't wait to see the view from the top!" he wrote on Twitter.

The condition means Taylor can no longer undergo vigorous exercise.

Following initial treatment, he had worn what he described as a "life vest" - an external defibrillator - to prevent any recurrence of his heart problems while he waited for his implantable cardiac defibrillator to be inserted.

Taylor played his seventh and final Test against South Africa at Centurion in January.

James Taylor tweeted this post-surgery picture from his hospital bed

