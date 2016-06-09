Warwickshire: Bears will not abandon 'conservative' 50-over cricket

Dougie Brown played cricket for both England and Scotland as an all-rounder

Warwickshire are trying to balance a more attacking mentality with their more "conservative" roots in 50-over cricket this season says director of cricket Dougie Brown.

The Bears lost their third One-Day Cup match of the season by 36 runs, as record-breaking Nottinghamshire piled up 415-5 at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

"Guys are hitting it miles these days and are very skilful," Brown said.

"The Notts batters played at a tempo more akin to Twenty20."

Despite defeat, the Bears still totalled 379 in their run chase against the Outlaws - their highest ever score in List A cricket against another first-class county.

And Brown is adamant his side, One-Day Cup runners up in 2014, do not need any radical re-thinking of their approach.

"We know we've tended to play a slightly conservative 50-over game - that's worked for us in the past so we don't need to go too far away from that," Brown told BBC Coventry and Warwickshire.

"We want to try and keep up to date with the modern advances the game is making and show an intent that befits the competition.

"The batsmen are 360 these days - they can hit the ball back over the bowler's head or over the wicketkeeper's head.

"The bottom line is the ball will go out of the park if you're off your lines."

Warwickshire, who have one win and two defeats in the One-Day Cup campaign so far, are back in T20 Blast action against Yorkshire Vikings on Friday at Edgbaston.