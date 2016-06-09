Sean Ervine: Hampshire captain backs T20 Blast recovery

Sean Ervine's 56 off 49 balls against Kent came in a losing cause

Hampshire limited-overs captain Sean Ervine has backed his side to recover from a disappointing start to their T20 Blast campaign.

Last year's semi-finalists were beaten for a third time in four group matches after an eight-run defeat at Kent.

Ervine pointed to previous seasons where Hampshire still won the title after a slow start.

"It's a little bit concerning, as we want to get up and running in this competition," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"It's a long competition," added the left-hander, who struck 56 at Canterbury on Wednesday. "We've gone on to win it from this position in previous years."

Each side plays 14 games in the group stage, with the top four in the North and South Groups qualifying for the quarter-finals. Finals Day is at Edgbaston on 20 August.

Hampshire have appeared at six straight Finals Days, winning the competition in 2010 and 2012.

"We want to build momentum going forward and there's probably one or two tweaks we can make to combinations," the 33-year-old added.

"But, in terms of the general play, it's there or thereabouts."

Hampshire's next T20 Blast group match sees them face Surrey at The Oval on Thursday.