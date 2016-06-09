Ashes 2017-18: England & Australia could play day-night Tests

England and Australia have played one-day internationals under floodlights

Cricket Australia wants the 2017-18 Ashes against England to feature day-night Tests for the first time.

Officials feel the move is a "natural progression" following a day-night Test against New Zealand in November 2015.

"By playing day-night Tests, we're going to get even bigger audiences at the game and on television," said Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland.

England captain Alastair Cook and Australia captain Steven Smith have both said the change is not necessary.

Cook said the Ashes is "not a series where you need to do it exactly at this time", while Smith said the fixture "always gets the viewers and crowds out".

Sutherland said he had "respect" for such views, but added: "We will play somewhere between zero and two day-night tests during the Ashes in 18 months' time."

The next Ashes series is scheduled to run from November 2017 until January 2018, with England the holders of the urn following their 3-2 series win in 2015.

Before then, Australia will play a floodlit Test against South Africa on at the Adelaide Oval this summer and open a series on home soil against Pakistan under the lights in December.

England and Australia go into the 2017 Ashes tied on 32 series wins.

England learn their India venues

Alastair Cook's side, who currently lead Sri Lanka 2-0 in a three-Test series, will tour India later this year, playing five Tests from November 2016 before a Christmas break.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has chosen Mohali, Rajkot, Mumbai, Vizag and Chennai to host the Tests.

A series of three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s are expected after the festive period.

The ODIs will be in Pune, Cuttack and Kolkata, while Bengaluru, Nagpur and Kanpur will host the T20s.