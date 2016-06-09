Alexei Kervezee: Worcestershire batsman seizing his chance says Matt Mason

Alexei Kervezee has scored six hundreds and 27 half centuries in 96 first-class games

Worcestershire batsmen Alexei Kervezee is proving his worth to the side again this summer after a difficult time last year, says coach Matt Mason.

The former Netherlands international, 26, did not play any one-day cricket last season and only featured in four Championship matches.

But two half centuries in his last four white-ball knocks has him back firing.

"He's a confidence player and when things are going well, he'll continue to score runs," Mason told BBC Sport.

"His fielding has been terrific as well in the one-day cup and the T20 and he's also got some handy off-spin which he's been working on, so he's been a valuable player so far."

New season resurgence at New Road Alexei Kervezee is not the only batsman at New Road to find his form in the early weeks of the season. Brett D'Oliveira has over 500 Championship runs and has scored his maiden first-class hundred and double-hundred. Tom Kohler-Cadmore has scored two centuries and smashed a club-record 127 against Durham in the T20 Blast. Joe Clarke has also made two Championship tons, including a career-best 135 against Gloucestershire.

Kervezee scored only 162 runs at an average of 23.14 as Worcestershire were relegated from Division One of the Championship in 2015.

But the retirement of Alex Gidman and Tom Fell's absence after being diagnosed with testicular cancer has given the right-hander another opportunity for a run in the team this year.

Kervezee played in the last three Championship games and scored an unbeaten 52 in Worcestershire's T20 Blast win over Yorkshire and 77 in the One-Day Cup defeat by Derbyshire.

Mason says chatting to the team's batting coach Kevin Sharp has helped Kervezee's game.

"He's spent a lot of time with Kevin talking about his approach to his batting," he told BBC Hereford and Worcester.

"So far so good, it's worked really well for him and long may it continue."