Mohammad Amir: Pakistan bowler granted visa for England tour

Mohammad Amir returned to international action in January 2016, and played in the ICC World Twenty20 in March

Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir has been granted a visa by the UK government for this summer's tour of England.

Amir, 24, served half of a six-month prison sentence and was banned for five years for a spot-fixing offence against England at Lord's in August 2010.

The fast bowler was found guilty of bowling deliberate no-balls for money.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the left-armer will be available for the four-match Test series against England which starts in July.

"The PCB has been officially informed that the UK Government has approved the visa for Amir," a PCB statement read.

Amir, along with then Test captain Salman Butt and new-ball partner Mohammad Asif, was found guilty of corruption by the International Cricket Council [ICC] in February 2011, and sent to prison in November of the same year following a criminal trial at Southwark Crown Court in London.

The opening bowler, who was Pakistan's Player of the Series against England in 2010 after taking 19 wickets at an average of 18.36, could make his first Test appearance in almost six years at Lord's on 14 July.