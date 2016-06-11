Luke Ronchi: Birmingham Bears seek replacement T20 signing

Luke Ronchi was signed in April to play in all 14 T20 Blast group matches

Birmingham Bears need a replacement for New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi for the final six matches of this summer's T20 Blast campaign.

Ronchi, 35, has been picked by his country for their forthcoming tour of Zimbabwe and South Africa.

He is now set to play his last game against Northants on Friday, 1 July.

"Luke's departure obviously presents an opportunity to bring in an additional overseas player," said Bears director of cricket Dougie Brown.

"It's frustrating to lose him as we approach the business end of the group. But we want all players to realise their international ambitions."

Brown has discussed likely replacements for Ronchi, who had been signed to play in all the Bears' 14 group matches, with captain Ian Bell.

"We hope to make an announcement in the coming days," added Brown. "Ian Bell and I have discussed what option we wish to take. Luke will continue to play a key role for the team in his remaining four matches in June."

Ronchi made 22 off just 10 balls on his debut in the six-wicket win over Nottinghamshire, before making 21 off 16 balls in the home derby defeat by local rivals Worcestershire.

But he was not required to bat in the nine-wicket win against Durham, before Friday night's home game with Yorkshire was washed out at Edgbaston without a ball being bowled.

Brown's Bears currently stand fourth in the northern group table, with five points from their first four games, three adrift of table-topping Worcestershire.