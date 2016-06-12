One-Day Cup: Glamorgan beat Kent by three wickets

South African-born Colin Ingram joined Glamorgan ahead of the 2015 season

Royal London One-Day Cup, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence Kent 290-3 (42 ov): Billings 106*, Denly 104* Glamorgan 294-7 (40.5 ov): Ingram 95*, Lloyd 65, Bragg 52; Tredwell 3-55 Glamorgan (2pts) won by three wickets Match scorecard

Colin Ingram's superb 95 not out helped Glamorgan to a three-wicket win over Kent despite spectacular hundreds from Joe Denly and Sam Billings.

The pair smashed an incredible 149 runs off just 12.5 overs after a rain delay during Kent's 290-3 from 42 overs.

Needing a revised 293, Glamorgan were given a platform by half-centuries from David Lloyd (65) and Will Bragg (52).

Despite three wickets from James Tredwell, Ingram struck six sixes as Glamorgan won with seven balls left.

The game was notable for some magnificent hitting from both teams.

Billings, who was dropped off a skier by Michael Hogan on 27, moved from his fifty to three figures in just 17 balls, and faced just 54 deliveries in total.

The stand of 170 with Denly was a fourth-wicket record for Kent in List A cricket, beating Chris Tavare and Alan Ealham's 146 back in 1980.

But Ingram took over the latter stage of Glamorgan's chase as he repeatedly targeted the short side of the ground.

It was his second match-winning knock of the weekend after making 64 not out in the T20 Blast win over Gloucestershire two days before.

Kent next host Somerset on Tuesday, while Glamorgan are home to Middlesex on the same day.

Sam Billings told BBC Radio Kent: "At halfway we were very happy with the way we batted and the score we put on the board.

"But on a small ground like Canterbury on a good wicket you're never out of it chasing these days.

On his century - "It was a bit of fun. Once you get into that flow you're not really thinking, you're just watching the ball and trying to hit it in the middle of the bat.

"I was happy with how I played. I got a bit of luck [after being dropped on 27] but thankfully it came off today."

Glamorgan batsman Colin Ingram told BBC Wales Sport: "The guys really played smartly upfront, I thought Lloydy [David Lloyd] played an outstanding innings to get us off to a great stand with his fifty and Braggy [Will Bragg] helped out as well.

"They set it up nicely and fortunately we got the momentum going, and it just kept going- a very enjoyable win.

"I grew up in a place where the wind always blew one way, so you soon learnt to hit in one direction- when you're hitting it well you've got to try to make it count.

"You can't take anything for granted (in the competition), you want to be stringing the wins together in the business end, but we can take a lot of confidence out of the last couple of games and keep kicking on."