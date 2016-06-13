Minor Counties Trophy: Devon edge to win over Cumberland to reach last four

Devon have not won a three-day Minor Counties match since 2014

Devon pulled off a seven-run Duckworth-Lewis victory over Cumberland in a rain-affected match to reach the semi-finals of the Minor Counties Trophy.

Skipper Matt Thompson batted through the entire innings for 106 before being run out off the final ball.

It helped Devon to 236-9 from their 50 overs, while the hosts faced a weather-revised target of 161 from 33 overs.

Cumberland were left needing 18 from the last over to win after Zac Bess had taken 2-19 and fell just short.

Devon, who won the competition in 2014, will play Herefordshire in the last four at Sidmouth on 10 July.