Matt Henry: Worcestershire keen to extend stay rather than sign second overseas player

Matt Henry has played four Tests, 25 One-Day internationals and five T20 internationals for New Zealand

Worcestershire will try to extend New Zealand seamer Matt Henry's stay at New Road instead of signing another overseas player for the T20 Blast, says director of cricket Steve Rhodes.

The loss of Mitchell Santner with a finger injury has left the club looking at potential cover options.

"It was a big blow to lose Mitch," Rhodes told BBC Hereford and Worcester.

"We'll be with only one overseas player for now, but we're looking at extending Matt a bit longer."

Henry, who has taken 19 wickets at an average of 28.89 in four Championship matches in Division Two, is due to leave New Road at the end of June to link up with New Zealand's squad ahead of their tours to Zimbabwe and South Africa.

But with the Black Caps not leaving until 11 July, Rhodes is hoping there could be an overlap with the arrival of Proteas paceman Kyle Abbott, meaning Worcestershire can field two overseas players in a couple of T20 games at the start of July.

"At the moment, the plan is not to bring in another overseas player for the competition," Rhodes said.

"It still might mean we can play Matt and Kyle together. There's a little bit of extra pressure put on Matt now, but he's a terrific guy and he's been great in the dressing room."