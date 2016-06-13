England v Sri Lanka: Tymal Mills and Dawid Malan in England T20 squad

Tymal Mills (left) is capable of bowling in excess of 90mph

Uncapped trio Tymal Mills, Dawid Malan and Liam Dawson have been named in the England Twenty20 squad for the match against Sri Lanka next month.

Batsmen Joe Root and Alex Hales are rested for the game, which will take place at the Rose Bowl on 5 July.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow is included in the one-day international squad, which contains no new faces.

The five-match ODI series begins at Trent Bridge on 21 June and concludes in Cardiff on 2 July.

ODI & T20 schedule 1st ODI: 21 June, Trent Bridge 2nd ODI: 24 June, Edgbaston 3rd ODI: 26 June, Bristol 4th ODI: 29 June, The Oval 5th ODI: 2 July, Cardiff Only T20: 5 July, The Rose Bowl

Sussex's Mills - who has been restricted to T20 cricket for the past year by a congenital back condition - is a fast bowler capable of bowling in excess of 90mph, while Middlesex batsman Malan has impressed for England Lions.

England coach Trevor Bayliss said he liked the "pace and unpredictability" of Mills.

Hampshire's Dawson, who bowls slow left-arm, was a surprise inclusion in England's World T20 squad earlier this year but did not play.

Test bowling spearheads James Anderson and Stuart Broad have not been selected for either squad despite indicating their availability.

England ODI squad: Morgan (Middlesex, c), Bairstow (Yorkshire), Buttler (Lancashire), Finn (Middlesex), Hales (Nottinghamshire), Jordan (Sussex), Moeen (Worcestershire), Plunkett (Yorkshire), Rashid (Yorkshire), Root (Yorkshire), Roy (Surrey), Vince (Hampshire), Willey (Yorkshire), Woakes (Warwickshire).

England Twenty20 squad: Morgan (c), Bairstow, Billings (Kent), Buttler, Dawson (Hampshire), Malan (Middlesex), Mills (Sussex), Plunkett, Rashid, Roy, Vince, Willey.