Tom Alsop: Hampshire opener dedicates maiden first-team ton to 'parents' sacrifice'

Tom Alsop made his first-class debut for Hampshire in September 2014

Hampshire opener Tom Alsop hailed the "sacrifice of his parents" after scoring his maiden first-team century.

The 20-year left-hander's 116 against Surrey helped earn his county to a six-run win in the One-Day Cup.

"Mum and dad have driven me endless times along the M27 back and forward from Wiltshire when they could've been doing things, like dog walks," he said.

Alsop became the youngest Hampshire batsman to score a List A century against a first-class county.

"My parents have sacrificed so much of their time," he told BBC Radio Solent. "I couldn't wish for two better parents, they're absolutely top drawer."

Alsop continued a fine run of recent form in the competition following scores of 83 not out and 50 against Essex and Gloucestershire.

But the academy graduate admitted reaching a first senior ton was a special feeling.

"I'm over the moon," he added. "It's something I set out to do at the start of the season and to have accomplished it is obviously great.

"I've been striking the ball well and I felt if I stayed long enough at the crease today (against Surrey), the situation was perfect.

"There wasn't so much pressure to find boundaries and it allowed me to rotate the strike and keep accumulating."

Hampshire's second win from four games in the South Group kept alive their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.