Jos Buttler: England Test ambitions remain for Lancashire wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler played his last Test match for England in Dubai in 2015

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler still seeks a return to Test cricket, and cites enjoyment of the game as the key to form and impressing selectors.

His last Test was against Pakistan in October 2015, following which he was dropped after scoring 156 runs in his past 12 innings at an average of 13.

The 25-year-old has been a key figure for the one-day side, helping England to the World T20 final in April.

"I'm confident in myself and my ability," Buttler told BBC Lancashire.

"It's never going to change my ambition. The only way I can get back in is by playing good cricket and performing well.

"I've got to enjoy my cricket, enjoy every chance I get to play and play well, and if I'm enjoying my cricket and in the right frame of mind I'm going to play well."

Buttler's one-day skills, showcased in the Indian Premier League with Mumbai Indians, will be in demand for England in the forthcoming one-day games against Sri Lanka.

There is continuity in the one-day international side, with an unchanged side, while Buttler will line up alongside three uncapped players in Tymal Mills, Dawid Malan and Liam Dawson for the T20s.

"It's a really fun team to play in," Buttler said.

"We've been together as a group of players for about a year and made some good strides forward."

Buttler returned from India with 255 runs from 14 games, finishing 24th in the highest run-makers list ahead of one-day specialists Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard.

Lancashire allowed the Taunton-born player to take up the option despite the competition running during the County Championship campaign.

"It's complicated for English players, clashing with our season," he added.

"If the chance does arise, and people can get there I'd recommend it. It's fantastic to realise what cricket is like in that environment and the pressure of being an overseas player.

"There are new challenges and you learn a lot about yourself and especially about cricket. It's a melting pot of information and loads of things to learn."