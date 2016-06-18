Glamorgan Cricket: Pace bowler Steyn 'loving the vibe' of wickets

Dale Steyn will play his final game for Glamorgan against Surrey on 24 June

South African pace bowler Dale Steyn says he is loving his time at Glamorgan after taking nine wickets in the last three T20 matches.

Steyn's 4-18 against Kent helped Glamorgan regain top spot in the T20 Blast South Group.

"I'm loving it, just to feel that vibe again, feel that energy flow about taking wickets," he said.

Steyn played only one game in the Indian Premier League and two in the T20 World Cup after a shoulder injury.

He did not take a wicket in his first game, the defeat against Essex, after having a catch dropped first ball, but has since taken three against Hampshire, two against Gloucestershire and four against Kent to help Glamorgan to victories.

"Just to get back into that (wicket-taking) mode, when you don't do it for a while, you miss it, you almost forget how to do it," he added.

"When I played against Essex I was a bit rusty, one or two things didn't go my way and you doubt yourself again.

"But the second game, when I got a wicket, it kicks in again."

Final game in Cardiff

The 32-year-old Steyn departs for the Caribbean Premier League after Glamorgan's game against Surrey.

"I'd love to win that, Glamorgan top of the log (table), and I hope I've come and added some kind of influence on the guys' game as well as the matches," he said.

"But I think the guys have played excellently so far, and I've learnt a lot also."

"Wild Thing" to come

Steyn's place as the second overseas player will be taken for the second half of the T20 campaign by Shaun Tait, the Australian fast bowler who played for Glamorgan in 2010.

"If he just comes and does his stuff, the "Wild Thing" [Tait], he bowls really quick and everyone else is bowling really well, that's the beautiful thing about this team.

"I don't think he needs to worry about coming in and filling a hole."

Glamorgan, who last qualified for T20 Finals Day back in 2004, have four wins, one defeat and a washout from the first six games of their 14-match campaign.