John Sadler appointed Derbyshire head coach until end of the season

John Sadler last played first class cricket for Derbyshire in 2010

John Sadler has been appointed as Derbyshire head coach until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old former batsman joined the club's coaching staff in January 2014 and had been in interim charge since Graeme Welch stood down as elite performance director last month.

Derbyshire have yet to win a game in the County Championship this year.

"The focus now is to ensure that the team continues to perform in this busy period," said chairman Chris Grant.

"We have started well in both the NatWest T20 Blast and Royal London One-Day Cup competitions and we are returning to four-day cricket next week.

"The board will fully support John and his team as we continue to push for success on the field."