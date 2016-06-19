Shaminda Eranga: Sri Lanka bowler suspended by ICC and has heart tests

Sri Lanka's Shaminda Eranga featured in all three Tests against England but took just five wickets

Sri Lanka's Shaminda Eranga has been banned from bowling in international cricket - hours after he was admitted to hospital for tests on his heart.

Paceman Eranga felt discomfort while batting during Sri Lanka's one-day international win over Ireland.

"He was OK and stable and we're awaiting the results," said a Sri Lanka Cricket spokesman.

The 29-year-old's bowling action was reported during the second Test against England in May.

Eranga was tested on 6 June at the National Cricket Performance Centre in Loughborough, which is accredited by the International Cricket Council.

"The assessment revealed that all deliveries exceeded the 15 degrees level of tolerance permitted under the regulations," said an ICC statement.

Eranga, who has played 41 times for Sri Lanka across all three formats, is still able to play domestic cricket in Sri Lanka, with the consent of the country's cricket board.

He can apply for a reassessment of his action once it has been modified.

Sri Lanka face England in the first ODI at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

Subscribe to the BBC Sport newsletter to get our pick of news, features and video sent to your inbox.