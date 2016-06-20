Mohammad Asif: Pakistan fast bowler playing club cricket in Norway

Mohammad Asif was found guilty of corruption by the International Cricket Council in February 2011

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif is playing club cricket in Norway as he continues to rebuild his career following a five-year spot-fixing ban.

The 33-year-old was exiled for five years from cricket after he bowled deliberate no-balls in Pakistan's Test against England at Lord's in 2010.

Asif has joined the Christiania Cricket Club in Oslo to work on his fitness.

"One of my friends called me to ask me to come. There's good weather for training," Asif told Cricinfo.

Asif was suspended along with then Pakistan Test captain Salman Butt and fellow paceman Mohammad Amir, after Pakistan bowled no-balls to order at Lord's.

He was found guilty of corruption by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in February 2011, and sent to prison in November of the same year following a criminal trial at Southwark Crown Court.

Asif served six months of a year-long sentence.

Amir, 18 at the time of the offence, has been included in Pakistan's squad for the four-Test series with England starting on 14 July.

Asif will use his time in Norway to stay fit ahead of the new domestic cricket season in Pakistan, which starts in September, and says he is "100% sure" he will play international cricket again.

He added: "Hopefully I will do well in Pakistan and get selected for the national team for the tours to New Zealand and Australia."