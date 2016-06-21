Tom Moores: Lancashire sign Nottinghamshire wicketkeeper on loan

Tom Moores, who has been a regular in Nottinghamshire's second team this season, in training with England batting coach Paul Collingwood in Sharjah last year

Lancashire have signed wicketkeeper Tom Moores on loan from Nottinghamshire.

Moores, 19, has joined because Jos Buttler is on England one-day duty while Alex Davies has a knee injury.

The left-handed batsman has played for England at under-19 level and is the son of Peter Moores, the national team's former head coach.

"Tom is highly regarded and is an exciting young talent," said Lancashire cricket director and head coach Ashley Giles.

"He has a good pedigree and we are looking forward to him joining up with the squad."

Moores is set to make his Lancashire debut in Friday's T20 Blast fixture against Worcestershire.