Shaminda Eranga: Sri Lanka seamer out of hospital after heart tests

Shaminda Eranga played in the Test series against England but misses the one-day internationals

England v Sri Lanka: first ODI Venue: Trent Bridge Dates: Tuesday, 21 June (14:00 BST)

Sri Lanka seamer Shaminda Eranga has been released from hospital in Dublin after tests for an elevated heartbeat revealed nothing abnormal.

The 29-year-old experienced discomfort during Sri Lanka's second ODI victory against Ireland on Saturday and was placed under observation.

His condition was stable in hospital and he was discharged on Monday.

However he will not play in the ODI series with England after his action was deemed illegal over the weekend.

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews said: "We are very confident he will come through both - his condition as well as his action."

Eranga has taken 21 wickets in 19 ODI matches since his debut in 2011 and played in all three matches in the Test series with England, which the home side won 2-0.

The ODI series between England and Sri Lanka begins at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

