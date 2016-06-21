England women v Pakistan: Heather Knight 5-26 & 50 not out in crushing win

Heather Knight's previous best ODI figures were 4-47

First ODI, Grace Road Pakistan 165 (45.4 overs): Ameen 52, Knight 5-26 England 166-3 (31.5 overs): Beaumont 70, Knight 50* England won by seven wickets Scorecard

Heather Knight marked her first game as England women's captain with five wickets and an unbeaten 50 to seal a seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the opening match of the one-day series.

Appointed successor to Charlotte Edwards, Knight took 5-26 to dismiss the tourists for 165 in 45.4 overs.

Opener Tammy Beaumont hit 70, adding 96 with Knight as England cruised home with 18.1 overs to spare at Grace Road.

Knight is the first player to take five wickets and make a fifty in an ODI.

New Road hosts the second game of the three-match series on Wednesday.

The final ODI will be held at Taunton on Monday, before the sides play three Twenty20s.

Knight leads from the front

Katherine Brunt needed only 19 balls to claim her 100th ODI wicket as Pakistan's innings began poorly after England won the toss.

But it was off-spinner Knight who starred, sparking Pakistan's slide from 93-3 by having Iram Javed caught by Lauren Winfield at first slip with only her second delivery.

Sidra Ameen was caught and bowled by the skipper for 52 off 79 balls, with captain Sana Mir following in the same fashion two balls later.

Number nine Asmavia Iqbal made 22 off 34 balls but Knight wrapped up the innings by having her caught at long-on two deliveries after removing Sania Khan.

Natalie Sciver congratulates Heather Knight on her 10th ODI fifty

Knight completes Beaumont's good work

Lauren Winfield perished to the first ball of England's reply and Georgia Elwiss was bowled for 12 to leave the hosts 33-2.

But Beaumont looked completely at ease and seized her opportunity at the top of the order, hitting four fours off five balls as she showed her early intent.

Iqbal removed Beaumont for 70 - her first ODI half-century - but by that time England required only 37 to win.

Sciver made an aggressive run-a-ball 27, completing a comfortable victory moments after Knight brought up her 70-ball fifty.

'I'll do it my way' - what they said

England captain Heather Knight: "I had some nerves this morning - it was a big day for me - but they settled quite quickly.

"I was dreaming of a hundred on debut. Getting a five-for never crossed my mind but it was great to start well.

"When I took the job I said I wasn't going to try and be another Charlotte Edwards and I'd do it my own way.

"Laura Marsh was outstanding in the middle and a few of my wickets were down to her."

How's stat?!

Katherine Brunt is the fourth England women's player to take 100 ODI wickets, after Jenny Gunn, Clare Taylor and Isa Guha

Heather Knight is the first player to claim five wickets in their first ODI as captain

Knight and Laura Marsh bowled 61 consecutive balls between them without being hit for a boundary

Follow live text and Test Match Special commentary on the second ODI at New Road from 10:15 BST on Wednesday