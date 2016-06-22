Minor Counties: Cornwall snatch dramatic win at Wiltshire in rain-affected game

Cornwall started their three-day Minor Counties campaign with an innings win over Oxfordshire

Cornwall maintained their 100% start to the Minor Counties Championship season with a last-gasp victory at Wiltshire.

Batting second, Kelvin Snell hit the winning boundary with only an over to spare in the second innings of a rain-affected match at Corsham.

Wiltshire declared on 276-9 and in reply Cornwall posted exactly the same score, Christian Purchase hitting 66.

The hosts were then bowled out for 244 on the final day, leaving just enough time for Cornwall to pass the target.

Matt Robins' 78 and Greg Smith's 66 not out proved crucial, leaving them top of the Western Division after two games.

Jordan Thomas led the Cornwall attack, taking five wickets over the two innings.