Minor Counties Championship: Devon game at Hertfordshire ends in thrilling tie

Devon will face Herefordshire again in the semi-finals of the Minor Counties Trophy

Devon lost their last three wickets for 16 runs as their Minor Counties Championship match at Herefordshire ended in a thrilling tie at Eastnor.

Devon trailed by 102 on first innings after being skittled for just 97.

But Jamie Drew broke a 110-year county record with figures of 7-15, as the hosts were dismissed for 105, to leave Devon a victory target of 208.

Josh Bess made 94 as they reached 191-7, but were bowled out with the scores level and only nine balls remaining.

The result meant Devon are still searching for their first Western Division win since 2014.

"It went from a 90-10 game in their favour to 50-50 which, having been bowled out for under a hundred, was a result in itself," said Devon director of cricket Keith Donohue.

"Having got to close to winning it was gutting not to, but from the position we were in we did well to even have a chance."