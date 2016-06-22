England women win Pakistan ODI series with record total

Winfield and Beaumont struck 25 fours and four sixes between them

Second women's ODI, New Road, Worcester England 378-5 (50 overs): Winfield 123, Beaumont 104, Sciver 80 Pakistan 166 (47.4 overs): Bismah 61, Shrubsole 4-19 England won by 212 runs Scorecard

England women made their highest one-day total and secured the series against Pakistan with an emphatic 212-run win at New Road.

They hit 39 fours and 11 sixes in 378-5, with 132 made in the final 10 overs.

Openers Lauren Winfield and Tammy Beaumont scored maiden ODI centuries in a stand of 235 and Natalie Sciver struck six sixes in a 33-ball 80.

Anya Shrubsole took 4-19 as Pakistan were bowled out for 166 in the 48th over, despite Bismah Maroof's 61.

England, who won the first ODI by seven wickets at Grace Road on Tuesday, will attempt to complete a series whitewash in the final match at Taunton on Monday.

A three-match Twenty20 series starts at Bristol on 3 July.

Pakistan stunned by England onslaught

The England openers seized on wayward bowling from the seamers and spinners, which was compounded by some often abysmal ground fielding.

Beaumont, with an elegant, wristy follow-through, used her feet in assured fashion and Winfield, high of backlift and fierce of intent, capitalised on anything short as the century stand arrived in the 16th over and the 200 came up in the 35th.

Sciver accelerated superbly, taking full advantage of the 55m boundaries and reaching fifty from only 22 balls, a feat bettered only once in the women's game by West Indian Deandra Dottin, who took one ball fewer.

A frantic final five overs saw 86 amassed and, having previously never hit more than two sixes in an ODI innings, England smashed three in one over from diminutive spinner Nina Dar, who conceded 78 from her seven overs.

England's total eclipsed their previous ODI highest of 376-2, which was also against Pakistan, and came in 1997 at Vijayawada.

England up to third in ODI Championship

Pakistan's reply was not helped by a run-out in the third over, Dani Wyatt superbly throwing down the stumps from backward point to leave the recalled Nahida Khan short of her ground at the striker's end.

Sciver also impressed with the ball, taking a wicket with a full toss heaved to deep mid-wicket, where Georgia Elwiss slid forwards to take a superbly judged low catch.

Left-hander Bismah struck some belligerent shots around the ground, with eight fours in her 10th ODI half-century, as Pakistan made their highest total against England, before she was the fifth wicket to fall, caught at mid-wicket off Katherine Brunt.

Fast bowler Brunt added a second wicket to move above Clare Taylor on 103 wickets, second only to Jenny Gunn (120) on the England all-time ODI list.

Victory earned England two points and lifted them above New Zealand and into third place in the ICC Women's Championship, behind Australia and West Indies.

Media playback is not supported on this device Tammy Beaumont & Lauren Winfield on 'unbelievable' England win

'Today was outstanding' - what they said

England captain Heather Knight: "I didn't think it could get any better than yesterday but today was outstanding. We knew about the record and it was a nice thing to aim for.

"Boundaries is an area we've looked at. We were helped by the small boundaries but the girls still have to put the ball there. It was exciting and we want people to enjoy coming to watch us play.

"I always say Sciver is the Ben Stokes of our team and she was brilliant today.

"We'll head down to Taunton and work on a few things. There is the ICC Championship points to play for too so we need to be on our game."

Pakistan captain Sana Mir: "Bowling has been our strength and we were off target throughout the 50 overs. This one we need to learn from."

How's stat?!