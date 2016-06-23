England women unchanged for final ODI with Pakistan at Taunton

England openers Lauren Winfield and Tammy Beaumont both hit maiden ODI centuries in a partnership of 235 on Wednesday

England women have named an unchanged squad of 15 for the final one-day international of the series against Pakistan at Taunton on Monday.

England have already sealed the series, winning at Leicester on Tuesday by seven wickets and by 212 runs after a record 378-5 at Worcester a day later.

Monday's match is again worth two points in the ICC Women's Championship, in which England are now third.

A separate squad will be named for the Twenty20 series, beginning on 3 July.

England women squad: H Knight (c), T Beaumont, K Brunt, K Cross, G Elwiss, J Gunn, A Hartley, D Hazell, A Jones (wkt), L Marsh, N Sciver, A Shrubsole, F Wilson, L Winfield, D Wyatt.