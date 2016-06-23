Anil Kumble: Former India captain named as new head coach

Anil Kumble has previously mentored IPL sides Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians

India have appointed former captain and leg spinner Anil Kumble as their new head coach on a one-year deal.

Kumble, 45, has no international or first-class coaching experience but is India's leading Test wicket taker with 619 wickets in 132 games.

India have been without a head coach since Duncan Fletcher left the role after the 2015 World Cup.

Former team director Ravi Shastri has overseen India's recent World Twenty20 and Asia Cup campaigns.

Kumble previously served as the cricket committee chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) from 2012 to 2016 after retiring from cricket.

A panel comprising former players Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly made the decision to appoint Kumble after an 18-month search.

India won the 2013 Champions Trophy under Fletcher but suffered a 3-1 defeat in their last Test series in England in 2014 and failed to defend their World Cup title.

Under Shastri's guidance they reached the semi-finals of the World Twenty20 in March, with captain Virat Kohli becoming the ICC number-one ranked T20 batsman.