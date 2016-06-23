Farhaan Behardien: South Africa all-rounder joins Leicestershire for T20 Blast

Farhaan Behardien averages 29.04 with the bat in Twenty20 cricket

Leicestershire have signed South Africa all-rounder Farhaan Behardien as cover for Umar Akmal in the T20 Blast.

Berhardien, 32, will be eligible for their final six group games, while Pakistan all-rounder Akmal is playing in the Caribbean Premier League.

The 32-year-old has played 71 times in limited-overs cricket for the Proteas.

The Foxes had originally signed batsman Rilee Roussouw, 26, as Malik's replacement, but he suffered a shoulder injury fielding for South Africa.

Leicestershire are sixth in their T20 Blast group, one point outside the top four having won two of their opening six games.