T20 Inter-Pro: Leinster earn comfortable 74-run win over North West Warriors.

Max Sorensen's 36 runs helped Leinster Lightning earn a comfortable 74-run over North West Warriors in the T20 Inter-Pro contest at Eglinton.

Sorensen's knock included five sixes as Leinster posted 173-8.

Ricky Lee Doherty top-scored with 39 but received little support as the Warriors were all out for 99.

Leinster now lead the T20 table on eight points, with the Warriors on four and the Northern Knights still to open their account.

Leinster Lightning 173-8 M Sorensen 36, D Joyce 31, S Singh 30, J Robinson 3-22, D Scanlon 2-20

North-West Warriors 99 RL Dougherty 39, G Dockrell 3-12, Y Ali 2-5

Leinster Lightning won by 74 runs