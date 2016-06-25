Afghanistan name Lalchand Rajput, ex-India batsman, as new coach

New Afghanistan coach Lalchand Rajput, left, played two Tests and four one-day internationals for India

Afghanistan have named ex-India batsman Lalchand Rajput as Inzamam-ul-Haq's successor as national team coach.

Rajput, 54, is reported to have beaten ex-Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf and former South Africa opener Herschelle Gibbs to the position.

He was manager of the India side that won the 2007 World Twenty20 title and had a stint in charge of Mumbai Indians well as India's Under-19 and A sides.

Inzamam, 46, quit the role in April to become Pakistan's chief selector.

Rajput, who played two Tests and four one-day internationals for India between 1985 and 1987, will begin his spell in charge with Afghanistan's forthcoming tour of Scotland, Ireland and the Netherlands in July and August.

Under Inzamam, Afghanistan reached the Super 10 stage of this year's World Twenty20, and were the only team to defeat eventual winners West Indies during the tournament.

Afghanistan Cricket Board chairman Nasimullah Danish said: "Mr Rajput is technically and professionally strong coach in cricket. I am sure his presence with Afghan national cricket team will be of benefit."

