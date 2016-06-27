Mohammad Amir: Pakistan bowler can be best in world - Misbah-ul-Haq

Mohammad Amir returned to international action in January 2016, and played in the ICC World Twenty20 in March

Mohammad Amir can become the world's best bowler, according to Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq.

Amir, 24, served half of a six-month prison sentence and was banned for five years for a spot-fixing offence against England at Lord's in August 2010.

The fast bowler has not played in a Test since then but is available for the four-match series against England which starts in July.

"The way he has been bowling, he is there," Misbah said.

"You look at his bowling speed, his swing, his control - they're all there. He can still be the best bowler in the world."

The left-armer, along with then Test captain Salman Butt and new-ball partner Mohammad Asif, was found guilty of corruption by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in February 2011, and sent to prison in November of the same year following a criminal trial at Southwark Crown Court in London.

Amir, who was banned for bowling deliberate no balls for money, became eligible to play again last September, and his left-arm swing variations have already impressed sufficiently to be recalled for the ICC World Twenty20 this spring.

"Whatever form of the game he has played since his comeback, he has done well," Misbah added.

"He knows he is under pressure, but he is handling it well."

Amir was Pakistan's Player of the Series against England in 2010 after taking 19 wickets at an average of 18.36.

The first Test begins at Lord's on 14 July.