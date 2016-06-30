Gordon Muchall: Durham batsman set to become teacher

Muchall is yet to feature for Durham in the County Championship this season

Durham batsman Gordon Muchall will swap the changing room for the classroom as he plans to become a local school teacher at the end of the season.

Muchall, 33, has made just one appearance for the county this season in the T20 Blast against Yorkshire earlier this month.

It will be his last campaign for Durham as he sets to retire from the professional game later in the year.

"I'm looking forward to getting stuck in there," Muchall told BBC Newcastle.

"I've taken a job at a school starting at the end of the year, so it's definitely going to be my last year this year, I'm just going to enjoy every chance I get.

"I've been there for the last few winters and a job opportunity's come up.

"I've had fourteen years here at Durham and loved it - it's probably not the worst time to get my teeth stuck into something else."

One final year

The former Durham School pupil has been involved with the north east county for the whole of his career, scoring just short of 8,000 first-class runs in the process.

However, as last season came to a close, uncertainty arose about Muchall's future at the club but a deal was eventually signed to keep him at the Riverside for the current campaign.

"It was a couple of days after the season finished - we were going to a Graham Onions' golf day - I got the call saying there was another contract on the table," said Muchall.

"I was a little bit disappointed to not start in the one-day games, but obviously through a few injuries I've got back in now, so hopefully I can take this chance.

"Hopefully I can get some runs, win some games and get us to that final stage in the Twenty20 and if I get a chance in the one-dayers that would be great as well.

"I feel in good form so if that opportunity comes along, I'd love to play a few more four-day games as well."