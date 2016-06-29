England v Sri Lanka: Jason Roy unaware of ODI record

Media playback is not supported on this device Roy fires brilliant 162 in England win

Jason Roy did not know how close he was to breaking the record for the highest score by an England batsman in a one-day international.

Roy was bowled for 162 in England's series-clinching win over Sri Lanka, five short of the 167 not out made by Robin Smith against Australia in 1993.

"I was only aware when I walked into the changing room and I saw it on the TV," he told BBC Sport.

"I didn't care because winning was the most important thing."

Roy also made a century in a record-breaking stand with Alex Hales in the second one-day international.

His effort at The Oval, which helped England to a six-wicket win in the fourth ODI and gave them an unassailable lead in the series, meant he had scored 279 runs between dismissals.

England's highest individual ODI scores Score Batsman Opponent Venue Date 167 not out Robin Smith Australia Edgbaston 21 May 1993 162 Jason Roy Sri Lanka The Oval 29 June 2016 158 David Gower New Zealand Brisbane 15 January 1983 158 Andrew Strauss India Bangalore 27 February 2011 154 Andrew Strauss Bangladesh Edgbaston 12 June 2010

"Jason Roy is making the most of his form," said captain Eoin Morgan. "That is a big thing in international cricket, you cash in and he is certainly doing that.

"It is nice for him to be second on the all-time list of highest scores because he has played a magnificent innings."

England have now won three of their five one-day series since an awful World Cup campaign in 2015.

They are scoring runs faster than any other international side in the world and their chase of 308 at The Oval was their third in excess of 300 in the past year, having managed similar chases only twice before.

"A lot of hard work has been put in," said Surrey right-hander Roy. "The boys put in a serious amount of work and we reap the rewards. These are very exciting times for English cricket.

"We're keeping things nice and simple, training hard, and there's a lot of respect for each other. There's an incredible vibe and it's something I'm excited to spend more time in."

For Sri Lanka, their best batting effort of the series did not produce a first win over England on this tour, with only Saturday's fifth ODI in Cardiff and a Twenty20 at Southampton on Tuesday to come.

"I thought we had a good score on the board but our bowlers were pretty ordinary and Jason took the game away from us," said captain Angelo Mathews.

"We were not penetrative enough to get the batsmen out. It was a brilliant wicket, but we could not put the effort in to make breakthroughs. It's time to make a couple of changes."