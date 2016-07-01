England women name Ecclestone, 17, for Pakistan Twenty20 series

Ecclestone took 3-11 for England's women's academy side against Australia A women in April

England women have named 17-year-old Lancashire left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone in the squad for the three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan.

Kent left-arm seamer Natasha Farrant returns to the 15-strong party.

She replaces vice-captain Anya Shrubsole, who has been ruled out because of a side injury.

The series, which follows England's 3-0 victory in the one-day international series between the sides, begins at Bristol on Sunday.

England coach Mark Robinson said: "Sophie brings youth, vitality and another left-arm spin option."

Robinson added Beth Langston's absence with an ankle injury was a "real shame" and said seamer Kate Cross had been left out to undertake some "focused technical work".

England women squad: H Knight (capt), T Beaumont, K Brunt, S Ecclestone, G Elwiss, N Farrant, J Gunn, A Hartley, D Hazell, A Jones (wk), L Marsh, N Sciver, F Wilson, L Winfield, D Wyatt.