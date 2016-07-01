England in 2017: Champions Trophy, Ireland, South Africa & West Indies
-
- From the section Cricket
England's 2017 home schedule will span 149 days and feature their earliest start and latest finish to a summer.
The first games of the domestic season will be against Ireland, the first time the teams have met in England.
Three more one-day internationals with South Africa follow before the Champions Trophy from 1-18 June.
After three Twenty20 games, Test matches will not start until 6 July, with seven matches in 67 days against South Africa and West Indies.
The county schedule has also been re-arranged, with the Royal London One-Day Cup final, traditionally held in September, held on 1 July.
The T20 Blast Finals' Day will take place at Edgbaston on 2 September.
2017 England schedule
One-day internationals:
5 May: England v Ireland, Bristol
7 May: England v Ireland, Lord's
24 May: England v South Africa, Headingley
27 May: England v South Africa, Southampton
29 May: England v South Africa, Lord's
Champions Trophy, one-day international tournament:
1-18 June: Staged in England and Wales
Twenty20 internationals:
21 June: England v South Africa, Southampton
23 June: England v South Africa, Taunton
25 June: England v South Africa, Cardiff
Test matches:
6-10 July: England v South Africa, Lord's
14-18 July: England v South Africa, Trent Bridge
27-31 July: England v South Africa, The Oval
4-8 August: England v South Africa, Old Trafford
17-21 August: England v West Indies, Edgbaston
25-29 August: England v West Indies, Headingley
7-11 September: England v West Indies, Lord's
Twenty20 international:
16 September: England v West Indies, Durham
One-day internationals:
19 September: England v West Indies, Old Trafford
21 September: England v West Indies, Trent Bridge
24 September: England v West Indies, Bristol
27 September: England v West Indies, The Oval
29 September: England v West Indies, Southampton