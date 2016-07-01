England in 2017: Champions Trophy, Ireland, South Africa & West Indies

Alastair Cook's Test team will not be in action until 6 July and face a Lord's Test in September

England's 2017 home schedule will span 149 days and feature their earliest start and latest finish to a summer.

The first games of the domestic season will be against Ireland, the first time the teams have met in England.

Three more one-day internationals with South Africa follow before the Champions Trophy from 1-18 June.

After three Twenty20 games, Test matches will not start until 6 July, with seven matches in 67 days against South Africa and West Indies.

The county schedule has also been re-arranged, with the Royal London One-Day Cup final, traditionally held in September, held on 1 July.

The T20 Blast Finals' Day will take place at Edgbaston on 2 September.

2017 England schedule

One-day internationals:

5 May: England v Ireland, Bristol

7 May: England v Ireland, Lord's

24 May: England v South Africa, Headingley

27 May: England v South Africa, Southampton

29 May: England v South Africa, Lord's

Champions Trophy, one-day international tournament:

1-18 June: Staged in England and Wales

Twenty20 internationals:

21 June: England v South Africa, Southampton

23 June: England v South Africa, Taunton

25 June: England v South Africa, Cardiff

Test matches:

6-10 July: England v South Africa, Lord's

14-18 July: England v South Africa, Trent Bridge

27-31 July: England v South Africa, The Oval

4-8 August: England v South Africa, Old Trafford

17-21 August: England v West Indies, Edgbaston

25-29 August: England v West Indies, Headingley

7-11 September: England v West Indies, Lord's

Twenty20 international:

16 September: England v West Indies, Durham

One-day internationals:

19 September: England v West Indies, Old Trafford

21 September: England v West Indies, Trent Bridge

24 September: England v West Indies, Bristol

27 September: England v West Indies, The Oval

29 September: England v West Indies, Southampton