Glamorgan: Shaun Tait happy to try to fill 'big boots' at Glamorgan

Shaun Tait has played Test and one-day cricket for Australia

Australian pace bowler Shaun Tait admits he has a tough act to follow after joining Glamorgan for the second half of the T20 season.

Tait is due to make his season debut against Sussex in Cardiff on Thursday, 7 July with Glamorgan top of the South Group after seven games.

He arrives following the departure of South African Dale Steyn who took 11 wickets in five matches.

"I've got some big boots to fill now," Tait told BBC Radio Wales.

"They keep winning and obviously Dale played really well so I've got to raise my game.

"And it's nice coming to a winning side sitting top of the table so it's a little bit easier than coming to a losing side because the momentum is with them at the moment."

It will be Tait's second spell with the Welsh county - the T20 specialist played for Glamorgan in 2010.