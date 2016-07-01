Tom Taylor: Derbyshire bowler to miss rest of season with back injury

Tom Taylor
Tom Taylor will not feature for Derbyshire again this season

Derbyshire's Tom Taylor has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a stress fracture of the lower back.

The 21-year-old pace bowler suffered the injury earlier this month and the extent of the problem has been confirmed by a recent scan.

Taylor was on the Potential England Performance Programme last winter.

He has made three first-class appearances for Derbyshire this summer, the most recent coming against Sussex at Hove at the end of May.

Derbyshire are currently seventh in the County Championship Division Two table,

