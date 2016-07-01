Tom Taylor: Derbyshire bowler to miss rest of season with back injury
Derbyshire's Tom Taylor has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a stress fracture of the lower back.
The 21-year-old pace bowler suffered the injury earlier this month and the extent of the problem has been confirmed by a recent scan.
Taylor was on the Potential England Performance Programme last winter.
He has made three first-class appearances for Derbyshire this summer, the most recent coming against Sussex at Hove at the end of May.
Derbyshire are currently seventh in the County Championship Division Two table,