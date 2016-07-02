Stuart Meaker: Surrey bowler signs contract until 2018

Stuart Meaker made his Surrey debut in 2008

Surrey bowler Stuart Meaker has signed a new two-year contract with the Division One side.

The 27-year-old has progressed through the academy at the club and has taken 14 wickets so far in the County Championship this season.

He has played in two ODI and two Twenty20 internationals for England but has not featured in the national side since 2012.

"I am very happy to have signed a new contract," he told BBC Surrey.

"It has been a tough couple of years for me with injuries but I have worked really hard for this contract and I am delighted to get it."

Director of cricket Alec Stewart added: "The last eighteen months have been difficult for Stuart but he has returned to the side in recent weeks and shown us what he's capable of.

"He is committed to performing for Surrey and I am very happy that he has signed this new contract."