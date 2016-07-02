The best England ODI team I've seen - Michael Vaughan after Sri Lanka series win

Media playback is not supported on this device Root & Buttler shine in England win

The current England one-day side are the best in a generation, according to former captain Michael Vaughan.

Eoin Morgan's team completed a 3-0 series victory over Sri Lanka with a 122-run win at Cardiff on Saturday.

Since a miserable World Cup in 2015, they have won three of their five ODI series, losing only to world champions Australia and South Africa, both 3-2.

"This is the best England ODI side I have seen us have by a country mile," Vaughan tweeted.

The ex-Yorkshire batsman, who won 86 ODI caps between 2001 and 2007, added: "This side are fantastic to watch - they have options, combinations, power, mystery, a great attitude and genuine world-class players."

England's limited-overs teams have been transformed under coach Trevor Bayliss, reaching the final of the World T20 this year.

Since being eliminated at the group stage of the last 50-over World Cup, they have consistently posted scores in excess of 300 - even topping 400 against New Zealand last summer.

Against Sri Lanka, five batsmen finish the series scoring at more than a run a ball, with only one - Jonny Bairstow (89) - having a strike-rate below 90.

Test Match Special analyst Simon Hughes says England "dominated" the 2011 World Cup finalists with a "ruthless brand of cricket".

"Their fielding has been slick, their bowling has been efficient, their batting has been deep," said Hughes. "Their depth, their range, their ability has been excellent."