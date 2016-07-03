DRS: ICC relaxes decision review system for lbws

DRS is used in all bilateral international matches except those involving India

The International Cricket Council has approved changes to the decision review system which will make it easier to overturn not-out lbw decisions.

The amendment means that, for on-field lbw decisions to be reversed, at least half of the ball must be shown to be hitting any part of the stumps.

Currently, half of the ball would need to be hitting a zone between the centre of leg and off stumps.

The changes will come into effect from 1 October.

The DRS system was introduced in international cricket in Tests in 2009 and one-day internationals in 2011 in an attempt to eliminate incorrect umpiring decisions.

The ICC, at its annual conference in Edinburgh, also announced it will arrange a trial which will involve the third umpire judging no-balls using TV replays "within a few seconds of the ball being delivered".

Sri Lanka complained to the ICC after Nuwan Pradeep was wrongly called for a no-ball by on-field umpire Rod Tucker when he bowled Alex Hales for 58 in the third Test at Lord's.